Luke Combs Announces Blockbuster 2027 Tour With an All-Star Country Lineup

One day after releasing his newest album, The Way I Am, in March, Luke Combs kicked off his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. Since his first stop in Paradise, Nevada, the country star watched as he continuously set records and even caught the attention of Guiness World Records. Nothing short of a historic year for Combs, he wasn’t ready to end the good times just yet. Already looking ahead to 2027, he announced the continuation of his My Kinda Saturday Night tour.

For fans who were unable to see Combs in concert in 2026, there was yet another chance to make that dream a possibility. While teasing fans with a mysterious countdown clock, when it finally hit zero, he announced the tour. According to the announcement, Combs will kick the 2027 tour off on April 3 with a show in Arlington, Texas. From there, he will travel throughout the United States and Canada. For now, his last concert will be on June 26 in San Diego.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Combs urged fans to join his fan club for pre-sale details, he revealed that the general sale will start on August 21 at 10:00 a.m. For those who are part of the fan club, they will get early access to the pre-sale event on Wednesday, August 19, at 10:00 a.m.

[RELATED: Luke Combs Just Shattered Yet Another Record—This Time Surpassing Garth Brooks]

Luke Combs Bringing More Than A Little Country With Him

Aside from seeing Combs in concert, fans will also get the chance to watch some of country music’s biggest names and rising stars take the stage. With the countdown finally hitting zero, Combs revealed that Treaty Oak Revival, Shenandoah, Avery Anna, and Wyatt McCubbin will join him on the road, serving as openers throughout the 2027 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

While fans were thrilled about the added tour dates, some urged Combs to expand it to include states like Florida. “Luke would it genuinely kill you to come to Tampa? Like, come on man, you’re the only one left on my bucket list.” Another person added, “Bro…When are you coming to Florida? Last time was lot of years ago and we need you here soon.”

Not able to make every fan happy, Combs still gave thousands another chance to catch the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. And with the singer already breaking attendance records around the world, 2027 offered him another opportunity to make country music history.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.