This Richard Ashcroft Single Shows the Former Verve Singer Traveling the World To Declare His Love

On his recent single released in August 2025, “Lovin’ You”, Richard Ashcroft continues to think big. To catch you up to speed on what I mean by thinking big, here are a few song titles from Ashcroft’s former band The Verve: “This Is Music”, “History”, and of course, “Bitter Sweet Symphony”.

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s been seven years since he last released a solo album of new material. But Lovin’ You and its title track feature some of the best post-Verve work of his career. A large string section almost feels like a prerequisite for Ashcroft’s music, and “Lovin’ You” continues in that direction. However, the track also features programming from his co-producer, Emre Ramazanoglu, whose previous collaborations include those with Noel Gallagher and David Bowie, among others.

Over breakbeats and bittersweet strings, Ashcroft travels the globe and uses various destinations to declare his love.

About “Lovin’ You”

“Lovin’ You”, by its title, is a love song, obviously. But Ashcroft places himself in vast landscapes to describe life with, we can assume, his wife Kate Radley. It’s an acknowledgment of their 30-year history together.

On to Tokyo

We took a bullet train to watch the blossom blow.

And I’m lovin’ you, Arabian nights,

The desert skies, exotic spice, and I’m lovin’ you.

Then he references the Shroud of Turin, the medieval linen that many believe displays an image of Jesus on the cloth. Ashcroft sees his partner as a kind of mystery unfolding.

Show me Turin,

You taught me how to die and to live again, and I’m lovin’ you.

We walked the mountains and canyons,

And in the morning, ate a breakfast of champions, I’m lovin’ you.

“Classical Gas”

In 2019, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards finally gave Ashcroft the publishing rights to “Bitter Sweet Symphony” after years of forfeited royalties. (The Verve singer had written his biggest hit over an orchestral sample of Andrew Loog Oldham’s recording of “The Last Time” by The Rolling Stones. The Verve assumed they’d split the royalties, but Allen Klein, the Stones’ former manager and rights owner, had different ideas.)

Perhaps feeling confident to sample again, Ashcroft recorded “Lovin’ You” with a riff from “Classical Gas” by Mason Williams. Once again, thinking symphonically about how he views his music.

Mason released “Classical Gas” in 1968, three years after “The Last Time” arrived. Britpop drew inspiration from 60s psychedelic rock, but instead of referencing The Beatles or The Kinks, Ashcroft lays the words to his title track over Williams’s baroque pop.

And if the relationship feels like a miracle or leaves you awestruck near the Mediterranean coastline, then plain old rock and roll won’t do. You’re going to need a symphony for that.

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images