Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight (December 1, 2025)?

Making it through the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds, and the Knockouts, the remaining contestants on The Voice prepared to enter the Playoffs. With the finale right around the corner, the contestants and the coaches know that a single misstep could be the difference between staying in the competition and going home. As the pressure begins to weigh on Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and where to watch.

December might surround the season of giving, but it also marks the final stretch of The Voice. While fans have loved the banter, the performances, and the coaches, the season 28 finale is only a few weeks away. But tonight, it’s all about the Playoffs. With a new episode expected to air tonight, fans will get their first set of performances from the teams.

During tonight’s episode, four singers from two different teams will compete for one last chance to make a lasting impact on not just the coaches but viewers at home. Scheduled to air tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, the new episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock. And for those who are caught up, Peacock also offers them a chance to relive some of the best moments from season 28.

The Remaining Schedule For Season 28 Of ‘The Voice’

Looking at last week, Reba found herself in a difficult spot when Austin Gilbert and Peyton Kyle competed. For Gilbert, he performed Jake Owen’s “Eight Second Ride.” And for Kyle, he covered “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin DeGraw, who recently performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While getting advice from Snoop Dogg and Horan, Reba used the moment to praise both singers. “Austin, you never disappoint. You sang your butt off and you did a great job. … Peyton, you know I liked you from the beginning.” But in the end, Kyle moved forward.

As for the rest of the season, the remaining episodes will air on:

December 1st – The Playoffs Part 1 December 8th – The Playoffs Part 2 December 15th – The Live Finale December 16th – The Live Finale Results

Don’t miss The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)