This Zach Bryan Cover of Tyler Childers Has Me in My Feels—Even if Fans Can’t Get Over the Way He Pronounces “Virgie”

With Zach Bryan announcing his break from the stage and country music, fans are soaking in every moment with the singer. Still releasing songs like “High Road” and “This World’s A Giant”, Bryan decided to return to school to get his masters. And to make the most out of the experience, the country singer will travel to Paris. Although Bryan is sure to return to country music in the future, the singer produced more than a few memorable performances like the time he honored Tyler Childers and his song “Follow You To Virgie.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Zach Bryan Masterfully Covers “Follow You To Virgie”

A few years ago, Zach Bryan decided to share his love for Childers and the singer’s ability to masterfully blend folk and bluegrass. Having released numerous albums, Tylers gained praise for his album Live on Red Barn Radio I & II. Although the album featured more than a few great songs, Bryan appeared to gravitate towards “Follow You To Virgie.” Not needing a stage or band, Bryan simply covered the song in a room with a guitar.

Letting the words flow gracefully, fans couldn’t get enough of Bryan’s cover. “Man, he’s probably the only artist that could pull this off and sound as good as Childers. In my humble opinion, of course. I mean, it’s obvious why Childers felt this song so deep. As it’s HIS song. His story, his friends grandmother. …But Zack sings it as hard and almost as emotional as Tyler does. I think we all can think of an old lady like Cody’s grandmother that we miss.” One comment included, “Zach we all get emotional when that song is played.. Tyler just has the strength to make it through… That’s what makes him special..”

While an amazing cover, some fans just couldn’t get over the way he pronounced “Virgie.” Taking to the comments, listeners wrote “Was really feelin it, and then the Virgie just made me laugh Lmaooo.” Another user added, “well… that’s one way to pronounce ‘Virgie.’”

In response to another comment wondering “how many people got offended by the way he pronounced Virgie,” one fan summed it up perfectly. “Who cares? It’s not what it’s about.. Man puts his heart into It,” they wrote, adding “Its one of the most emotional things I have ever heard.”

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Releases New Song “This World’s a Giant” as He Teases Another New Song on the Way]

Bryan Does More Than Cover Songs From Tyler Childers

Outside of covering songs from Childers, Zach Bryan also defended the country singer when he landed his first Top 50 country radio hit with “In Your Love.” A fan of Childers, Bryan couldn’t understand how it took so long for Childers to end up in the Top 50. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the now-deleted message read,“‘First Ever’ is f—n insane, one of the best songwriters to ever do it.” He continued in another tweet, “Imagine being radio (whoever the hell that is), hearing [Childers’] ‘Shake the Frost’ and being like, ‘no no let’s go with the Applebees song.’”

Although honoring Childers, Bryan appeared to criticize Walker Hayes and his song “Fancy Like.” With fans commenting, the country singer cleared the air, insisting, “Not insulting anyone! Meant it with humor not malice, different strokes different folks was just bent about the first ever on mainstream radio thing my bad.”

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)