Tommy Alverson, Legendary Texas Country Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 74

‘Texas country singer-songwriter Tommy Alverson, who scored a hit in 1999 with “Una Mas Cerveza,” died last Thursday (Nov. 14.) He was 74.

Cody Canada: “There’s a Texas-Sized Hole in This Music Scene”

Red dirt country icon Cody Canada took to Instagram Saturday (Nov. 16) to honor Tommy Alverson. The ex-Cross Canadian Ragweed frontman shared a photo of himself alongside Alverson during their last performance together, from this past summer, where the pair teamed up for a Merle Haggard song.

“There’s a Texas sized hole in this music scene right now,” wrote the “Boys From Oklahoma” singer. “You’ll be missed homeboy. Tonight I have a night off and I’ll sing you back home on my porch TA.”

Tommy Alverson Moonlighted as a Country Singer for Years

Taking to Facebook Thursday (Nov. 14), Tommy Alverson’s wife shared heartbreaking news of the country singer’s death.

“I’m going to need a little while, but I’ll be posting soon… until then just know that ; just like the lucky ol sun, he’s got nothing to do but roll around Heaven all day….” Amy Alverson wrote.

We are saddened to hear the news of the passing of our friend Tommy Alverson. A true Texas troubadour and pioneer of Texas Music. In his honor we will let the light shine on our stage all night and listen to his heavenly set. Now, please welcome to our celestial stage… pic.twitter.com/eLZt4twF4N — Goldenlight Cantina (@GoldenlightAma) November 16, 2024

Alverson had reportedly been battling liver cancer. Born June 10, 1950, in Itasca, Texas, he was the son of musician Tom Alverson. He wrote and performed music on the side while working at the Miller Brewing Company.

Alverson broke through in 1999 with “Una Mas Cerveza,” off his second studio album Me on the Jukebox. After sending the song to radio with very little promotion, Alverson was shocked to receive a call from a record executive, who informed him that “Una Mas Cerveza” had topped the Texas Music Chart.

Additionally, the “Texas Woman” singer hosted the annual Texas Music Family Gathering for 20 years. The three-day festival started off small in 1998 in Stephenville, Texas, eventually drawing crowds of 4,000.

