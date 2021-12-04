Thomas Rhett Drops Cinematic Music Video for New Single “Slow Down Summer”

2021 is wrapping up nicely for one of the biggest rising names in country music, Thomas Rhett—last week, the 31-year-old earned his fifth career Grammy Award nomination for “Best Country Song” with his hit, “Country Again.” Then, today, he unveiled the new music video for his latest single, “Slow Down Summer.”

A cinematic marvel, the music video poignantly portrays the story of the song through visual storytelling—with their “hopes up and the windows down,” a young couple falls in love in a “one-lane town” during the summer, only to have their halcyonic affair fade as the seasons of life move on. Putting Rhett behind a piano, he watches the story unfold as the weather and proverbial tides shift around him.

“I wrote this song from the point of view of two people who are in love during senior year of high school,” Rhett explained in a press statement when the song came out last month. “I envisioned them headed off to different schools and they’re starting to understand that the moment the weather starts to change, they’ve got a 99% chance this relationship is not going to work. I know that myself and a lot of people have been there before, wishing the fireworks stage doesn’t have to end.”

The single and its music video both come ahead of Rhett’s new album, Where We Started, which is due in early 2022. For more on Thomas Rhett, be sure to follow our coverage on him HERE.

Photos Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.