“Now You’re Stealing My Song? Unbelievable”: Blake Shelton’s Reaction to Thomas Rhett Replacing Him With Niall Horan Is Pure Comedy

Back in August 2024, Thomas Rhett released his seventh studio album, About a Woman. The album featured singles like “Beautiful as You” and landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard US Top Country Albums chart. Excited for what he produced in the studio, Rhett looked to release a deluxe edition that featured a few collaborations. And one of those special guests was none other than Blake Shelton. Teaming up for the song “Old Tricks”, apparently, Rhett recently performed the song, but decided to replace Shelton with one of his competitors on The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Friday, October 17th, a new version of “Old Tricks” will hit streaming platforms. But for fans of Shelton, they might have noticed the country singer doesn’t appear in the song. Instead, Shelton was replaced by Niall Horan. Breaking the news to Shelton in a text thread, the country singer hilariously snapped back at Horan, writing, “Let me get this straight. First you steal my last chance at a win on The Voice and now you’re stealing my song? Unbelievable.”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Uses “Dad” Blake Shelton’s Voice to Diss Michael Bublé]

The History Between Niall Horan And Blake Shelton On ‘The Voice’

Throughout the history of The Voice, Shelton became a top competitor on the show. Winning numerous seasons, it appeared the country singer knew the secret ingredient to winning. But all that changed when season 23 premiered.

Entering the competition, Horan, a rookie at the time, found himself in the finale. Having supported singer Gina Miles throughout the competition, the singer brought Horan a win during his first season on the show.

And to make it better for Horan, he won the show during Shelton’s last season. Wanting to spend more time at home with his family, Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice after season 23. Hoping to snag one more win before hitting the road, his dream was squashed by Horan.

Since that moment, the two have shared a hilarious friendship marked by several playful jabs at each other. And when it comes to “Old Tricks”, Shelton proved once again that he can take a joke, reminding fans that even when he’s not on the track, his sense of humor still steals the show.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)