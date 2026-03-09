Thomas Rhett Announces 24-Date The Soundtrack to Life Tour for 2026

Thomas Rhett has just announced a 24-date tour for summer and fall 2026.

Dubbed The Soundtrack to Life Tour, the outing will see the country superstar take arenas and amphitheaters by storm across the U.S. in support of his latest album About a Woman. It’s not just all about Rhett, either—he’s bringing a heavy-hitting slate of country contemporaries along for the ride.

The Soundtrack to Life Tour kicks off July 9 in Nashville, Tennessee and wraps October 24 in Omaha, Nebraska. Stops along the way include Hershey, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Dallas, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Kansas City, Missouri, among many others.

ERNEST, Kashus Culpepper, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, Conner Smith, and Emily Ann Roberts will be in the support slot at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

How to Get Tickets to Thomas Rhett’s The Soundtrack to Life Tour 2026

Presale for The Soundtrack to Life Tour begins this Wednesday, March 11 at 10 AM local time. Set your reminder now! General onsale, meanwhile, will begin on Friday, March 13 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.

You can also get Thomas Rhett tickets, including his upcoming dates on the Morgan Wallen tour, on StubHub. Purchases on StubHub are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

About The Soundtrack to Life Tour

“I’ve always believed a great song can take you right back to a moment—your first love, the last day of school, that summer you never wanted to end—and that’s what I hope the fans take away from our shows this summer,” Thomas Rhett shared in a statement. “And for me, there couldn’t be a better way to kick off tour than at home in Nashville. I can’t wait to hit the road with this crew of insanely talented artists and make some memories.”



7/9 – Nashville, TN – TBA

7/11 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena * ~

7/16 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre * ~

7/17 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion * ~

7/18 – Hershey, PA – TBA

8/13 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~

8/14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts * ~

8/20 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center + ~

8/22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater + ~

9/10 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center ^ ~

9/11 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center ^ ~

9/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ^ ~

9/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center # ~

9/18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center # ~

9/19 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center # ~

10/1 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ! ~

10/2 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center ! ~

10/3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center ! ~

10/9 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ! ~

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ! ~

10/22 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center # ~

10/23 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater # ~

10/24 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center # ~

! ERNEST

* Kashus Culpepper

# Zach John King

^ Vincent Mason

+ Conner Smith

~ Emily Ann Roberts

Image Courtesy of Thomas Rhett