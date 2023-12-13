Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce Join Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Lineup

Several of country music’s biggest stars will help Nashville celebrate the new year. On Wednesday (December 13), additional performers for the 2023 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash were unveiled including Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Carly Pearce. The event also features collaborations between Shelton and his longtime friend Trace Adkins, and Brothers Osborne with Grammy-nominated musician Trombone Shorty. HARDY, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson, and Parker McCollum are among the other country stars performing, as well as newcomers Jackson Dean, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, and 17-year-old guitarist Grace Bowers.

They join previously announced performers that range from rock to country: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Elle King, the latter of whom also serves as co-host alongside Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith. “The five-hour broadcast will feature a staggering hit parade of more than 50 back-to-back performances, live from the home of country music,” as described in a press release. “The special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night, taking on their biggest hits as well as covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time.”

Wilson’s appearance comes at the end of a wildly successful year, which was capped off with her first win for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. “It honestly feels like a whirlwind,” Wilson told American Songwriter in the August 2023 digital cover story. “I’m trying to keep one foot on the ground and stay rooted in who I am and me. We’re going 90 miles an hour at this point. A lot has happened in a short amount of time. Don’t count the 12 years I’ve actually been in Nashville, planting those seeds and building everything brick-by-brick. But the last two years, it’s hard to explain.”

Nashville’s Big Bash will air live from the Bicentennial Mall stage in downtown Nashville on December 31, beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

