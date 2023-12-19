Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch the Final Episode of Season 24

The last new episode of The Voice season 24 airs tonight. After months of hard work and dedication, the Final Five singers took the stage for their final performances last night. On tonight’s episode, one of those singers will be crowned this season’s winner. Several guest artists will also take the stage to perform during the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tune into the final new episode of this season of The Voice tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Fans can also stream the episode on the NBC app. Additionally, streaming services with live TV such as Fubo TV, Sling, or YouTube TV will broadcast the finale live. Tomorrow, the finale will be available to stream along with the rest of the season on Peacock.

[RELATED: LIVE: ‘The Voice’ Finale — Reactions, Results, and Recap from Season 24, Episode 25]

Tonight’s episode of The Voice will feature several guest artists. Rising country star Jelly Roll will perform his chart-topping hit “Save Me.” Afropop star Tyla will take the stage for “Water.” Keith Urban is bringing “Blue Ain’t Your Color” to the show.

[RELATED: Mara Justine Knocks It Out the Park With Flawless “Piece of My Heart” Performance on ‘The Voice’ Finale]

Two groups will perform medleys of their hits. AJR will do “Bang!” and “Yes I’m a Mess.” The iconic group Earth Wind & Fire will perform a career-spanning medley of their biggest hits.

Additionally, the current coaches will team up for “Let It Snow.” Next season’s coaches Dan + Shay will sing the title track from their album Bigger Houses.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Finalist Ruby Leigh Breaks Down in Tears Reflecting On Her Family’s Struggles Following Tornado ]

Last night’s episode of The Voice was full of electrifying performances. All five contestants gave their biggest performances yet in hopes of sealing their victory.

Team Reba’s Jacquie Roar kicked things off with a cover of Boston’s “More Than a Feeling.” Her masterful performance drew praise from coaches and fans alike. Later in the evening, she returned to the stage for “White Satin” by Moody Blues.

[RELATED: Watch: ‘The Voice’ Fans Gush Over Jacquie Roar’s “More Than a Feeling” Finals Performance]

Team Legend’s Lila Ford took the stage next for a rendition of The Band’s “The Weight.” However, many fans were less than impressed by her performance of the Americana classic. Later, she looked for redemption with “Across the Universe” by the Beatles.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Finale Will Feature Performances from Jelly Roll, Earth Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, and More]

Mara Justine performed “Turning Tables” by Adele. Her outing made John Legend regret letting her go earlier in the season. Then, she blew everyone away with her rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.”

Huntley took the stage next to perform “Another Love” by Tom O’Dell. While it was a strong performance, many fans complained that the song didn’t showcase his range. Later, Huntley capped the night off with “Higher” by Creed.

Next, Ruby Leigh covered the Elvis classic “Suspicious Minds” to the delight of fans and the judges. She returned later in the night to sing “Desperado” by the Eagles.

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images