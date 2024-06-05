Shania Twain Laughs off Hilarious Microphone Mishap During Las Vegas Show

First stepping on stage during the 1980s, Shania Twain watched her career explode as she went on to sell a staggering 100 million albums worldwide. And that was just the start as she released several hit studio albums with songs like “From This Moment On”, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”, and “Any Man of Mine.” Holding several Grammy Awards, the singer also grossed over $400 million thanks to her tours. And recently, with Twain holding a residency in Las Vegas, the icon shared a hilarious mishap when she forgot what she was carrying.

Spending numerous decades entertaining fans, Twain kicked off her Las Vegas residency with excitement. But during her recent performance of “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here”, she tried to sing out of her drummer’s sticks instead of the microphone. Throughout the song, Twain used the drumstick to beat on a drum at the center of the stage. While fans loved it, the singer forgot which hand she was holding the microphone in. Finding laughter in the moment, she said, “HAHA Oh my God. That was hilarious.”

Shania Twain Excited To Share Her Rich History With Fans

Fans also loved the mishap as comments included, “I love it. I seen her in Montreal and she tripped and fell on the moving floor where the guitar players were playing. She got up and left and came back out and had them replay it so everybody could see it. she is such a great sport.” Another comment added, “This was the absolute best part of any show ever! Her reaction to her own self and her sense of humor lives in my head rent free!!!”

Twain’s residency titled Shania Twain: COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits! is expected to run throughout 2024 as the singer praised the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. “I am excited to be returning to Vegas for my third residency COME ON OVER, performing in Vegas is a huge honor and I love this theatre. The audience can expect ALL THE HITS with a few fan favorites from the new album in there too. I am in a celebratory mood and there is nowhere better to party than VEGAS so I hope you all join me!”

