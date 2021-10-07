Thursday Music News Roundup: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats Release Video; The Beach Boys Announce Cruise; Bjork Announces Live Dates

On Thursday (October 7), three big names have announced three big pieces of news. Let’s take them one-by-one:

1. The Beach Boys have announced a new chance for fans to ride the waves with the harmonizing bunch. The band will be launching “The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise” sailing March 25-28, 2022 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas.

Joining the band will be The Monkees, The Temptations, Joe Piscopo and Yacht Rock Review. Tickets go on-sale Friday (October 8) here.

2. Famed Icelandic artist, Bjork, has also announced some new dates. The 55-year-old beloved musician will play some rare select live dates in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

At the shows, Bjork will be displaying her performance, Cornucopia, which is based off her 2017 album, Utopia.

Additional livesstream tickets for Bjork’s performances can be bought here.

Upcoming Cornucopia Shows

Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—January 26

Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—January 29

Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—February 1

Chase Center—San Francisco, CA—February 5

Chase Center—San Francisco, CA—February 8



Upcoming Orchestral Shows

Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 11

Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 24

Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 31

Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—November 15

3. Raucous Denver, Colorado-born band Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats released their new track and accompanying video for “Love Don’t,” from the band’s forthcoming record, The Future, out November 5.

Fans can pre-order the album here. And watch the new video below.

The band’s frontman tweeted about the release, saying, “Watch the official video for “Love Don’t” now on @YouTube. Shot by @LicksBad with additional footage from Brendan Young and Will Gardener, the collage of video footage was captured on tour throughout Europe and North America from 2018-2021.”

Check out the new album’s track listing and upcoming band tour dates below.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

THE FUTURE

1. The Future

2. Survivor

3. Face Down In The Moment

4. Something Ain’t Right

5. Love Me Till I’m Gone

6. Baby I Got Your Number

7. What If I

8. I’m On Your Side

9. So Put Out

10. Oh, I

11. Love Don’t

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

October 8—Chicago, IL—Gallagher Way (Wrigley Field)*

October 9—St. Louis, MO—Saint Louis Music Park†

October 10—Columbus, OH—Express Live†

October 12—Cincinnati, OH—Icon Music Center†

October 13—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica†

October 17—New York, NY—Brooklyn Made

November 4—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

November 5—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

*w/ The Heavy Hours

†w/ Margo Price