Justin Trudeau Asks Taylor Swift to Bring Eras Tour to Canada

Taylor Swift has announced a sprawling international leg of her Eras Tour. Notably absent from the run are any Canadian dates. The country’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has something to say about it.

Leaders of many U.S. cities have played into the hype Swift has brought to their area across the American leg of the coveted tour. Mayors across the country have posted easter-egg laden messages heralding Swift as the world-renowned star that she is.

Trudeau has taken the same approach in his request for Swift to make a stop in Canada. “It’s me, hi,” Trudeau posted on Twitter referencing Swift’s smash hit “Anti-Hero.” Elsewhere he makes nods to other Swift tunes, “I Know Places” and “Cruel Summer.”

“I know places in Canada would love to have you,” he continued. “So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Presale codes for Swift’s international dates were sent out to select lucky fans on Wednesday (July 5). Like the U.S. leg, Ticketmaster has warned fans that the supply will not match the number of fans that are searching for tickets.

“If you are selected to receive an access code, you will receive an email the afternoon before the ticket sales begin,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson said. “This email will include timing details and a link to where the on-sale will occur, and your unique, non-transferable access code.

“We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available, meaning only a limited number of fans will gain access to the sale,” the spokesperson continued. “The system will then work on a first-come, first-served basis.”

U.K. and European ticket hopefuls can expect long queues in Ticketmaster and a maximum of four tickets available for purchase. Those who do not receive a code will be put on a waiting list until more tickets are released.

