Ticketmaster to Share Taylor Swift Presale Codes for International Eras Tour Today

Presale codes for the next leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are set to be sent out by Ticketmaster today. The first round of codes didn’t go over so well, so hopefully, thousands of U.K. and European Swifties won’t find themselves on the bad end of a ticket debacle this time around.

The codes will be sent out to fans who registered a month ago for the Ticketmaster presale. However, not all who registered will receive a code. The lucky ones who are able to buy tickets will be sent a single-use code that cannot be transferred or used for buying tickets on multiple accounts.

“If you are selected to receive an access code, you will receive an email the afternoon before the ticket sales begin,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson said (quote via SuffolkLive). “This email will include timing details and a link to where the on-sale will occur, and your unique, non-transferable access code.”

Like the U.S. leg of the tour, the tickets for Swift’s overseas dates are in high demand. Ticketmaster will continue to sell tickets while “inventory lasts” but cannot guarantee a ticket for every pre-sale code owner.

“We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available, meaning only a limited number of fans will gain access to the sale,” the spokesperson continued.

U.K. and European ticket hopefuls can expect long queues in Ticketmaster and a maximum of four tickets available for purchase. Those who do not receive a code will be put on a waiting list until more tickets are released.

“The system will then work on a first-come, first-served basis,” the spokesperson added. “If you are not initially selected, don’t worry! Fans not selected at first will be placed on a waitlist and may receive an invitation to join the sale if further tickets become available.”

Swift announced the overseas legs earlier this year. “Can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!” she said.

Find Swift’s international Eras Tour dates, HERE.

