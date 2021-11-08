Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Revealed in Trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

Paramount+ released a first look at the trailer for 1883, featuring Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott, during Yellowstone‘s Season 4 premiere.

The first two episodes of Season 4 set the scene for the prequel, 1883, premiering Dec. 19, and follow the Dutton family as they make their way through the Great Plains, struggling through poverty and seeking a better life in Montana.

“I heard 1,000 stories but none could describe this place,” says a voiceover in the trailer for 1883. “The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream is coming true. We’re in the land of no mercy now.”

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with partner 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series was created by executive producer Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari, 1883 continues the starker retelling of Western expansion in 1883 and also stars Billy Bob Thornton as Marshal Jim Courtright, along with actors Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

“This is truly a dream job,” said McGraw in a recent statement on the couple’s new roles. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

Hill added, “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Photo: Paramount