Tim McGraw Reveals He Almost Walked Away from Music Amid Health Struggles

Tim McGraw’s health struggles had him considering walking away from his career. During the country singer‘s concert in Highland, California, he revealed that, after undergoing multiple surgeries, he wasn’t sure he could continue in the music business.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to fan video from the show, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, McGraw told the crowd that he’s had four back surgeries and a double knee replacement “just in the last couple of years.”

He went on to note that he was bringing up the situation because the doctor who did his knee replacements was in attendance at the concert. Also present at the show was the doctor who did his wife, Faith Hill’s, hand surgery. Nurses and other staff from both doctors’ offices were there as well.

“[They] took care of us for a long, long time,” McGraw said. “Give these guys a hand. They got us back up on our feet. That’s the reason we’re here tonight.”

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Health Struggles

With that, McGraw began discussing how the surgeries negatively affected his mental health.

“After going through all of that a couple of years ago, getting depressed over it and all those things, stuff not working right, this spring, before I had my final back surgery, things were getting really bad,” he admitted. “I seriously contemplated and tried to figure out how to walk away. I didn’t want to, but I didn’t think it was going to get better.”

Thanks to the doctors, though, “it’s gotten better,” McGraw said.

The whole situation gave McGraw an idea for a song that “dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it.” That song eventually became “King Rodeo,” which McGraw released earlier this year.

“Hey, King Rodeo / We’re all gettin’ older / Saddle’s hard, the nights grow colder,” McGraw sings on the track. “There’s still a fire that burns inside you / Just one more eight-second ride in you / You wanna ride in and save the day / Then you wanna ride away, okay.“

McGraw did not give up music or touring amid his health issues. In fact, the singer has had a busy year.

He released his latest track, an updated version of “Paper Umbrellas” with Parker McCollum, in March. Currently, McGraw is gearing up for a four-concert run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images