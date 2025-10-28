Chappell Roan to Induct Cyndi Lauper in Rock & Roll Hall Ceremony Debut

On November 8, 2025, the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, will host the 40th annual 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. As always, the induction ceremony will feature old names as well as new ones in various capacities.

Some of the figures and artists set to present and perform at the ceremony include Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, David Letterman, Iggy Pop, Missy Elliot, Doja Cat, Beck, and many more. Today, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also divulged that Chappell Roan joined the list, as she will be inducting Cyndi Lauper during her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony debut.

Other than Cyndi Lauper, the inductees of this year’s class include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, The White Stripes, Outkast, Soundgarden, as well as Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence. Furthermore, the Hall of Fame will induct Nicky Hopkins, Thom Bell, and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Chappell Roan Says Cyndi Lauper Has “Inspired” Several Facets of Her Career

To announce the addition of Chappell Roan, the Hall of Fame took to social media and wrote, “We’re beyond excited to announce that @chappellroan will be inducting @cyndilauper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From her hair and makeup to her fashion and music, Cyndi has inspired Chappell and countless other artists to break the mold and be unapologetically themselves.”

Adding to the announcement, the post also featured a clip of Roan saying, “Hello, I’m Chappell Roan. I’m so excited to be inducting Cyndi Lauper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 8. She has inspired me with her fashion, her hair, of course, her makeup, her music.” Roan concluded the announcement by stating, “I’m so excited. Thank you for having me. Cyndi!”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is notorious for pairing like-minded artists when it comes to the presenter and inductee duo, so this selection is entirely appropriate. Lastly, today, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also added The Killers to the 2025 list of performers and presenters. To watch Chappell Roan, Cyndi Lauper, The Killers, and the rest of the presenters, performers, and inductees live, tune into Disney+ on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

