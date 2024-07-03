3 Love Songs for People Who Say They Don’t Like Alicia Keys

One of the most glamorous and accomplished singers of the past 30 years, it’s hard to believe that there are any music listeners out there who don’t like (swoon, fawn over) the songwriter, performer, piano player, and hitmaker Alicia Keys. Yet, the general rule is that if you’re a creative person who puts work out into the world then you know some people inevitably won’t like it.

Here below, we wanted to dive into three songs from the 43-year-old, New York City-born Keys that have not only stood the test of time but would surely sway any critic who might say they’re not a fan of the artist. Indeed, here below are a trio of tunes for anyone who might say they don’t like Alicia Keys.

“Fallin'” from Songs in A Minor (2001)

Written and produced by Keys, this track from her debut LP helped create the legend of the songwriter and performer. It showcased her versatile voice, ability to traverse in pop and classical spaces, and piano-playing skills. The song, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is an ode to a romantic interest. It’s about someone the singer just can’t quit. Life and issues may come in the way, but Keys keeps coming back. That keeps things exciting—not just amorous. On the song, Keys sings,

I keep on fallin’

In and out of love

With you

Sometimes I love ya

Sometimes you make me blue

Sometimes I feel good

At times I feel used

Lovin’ you darlin’

Makes me so confused

I keep on fallin’ in and out

Of love with you

I never loved someone

The way that I love you

“No One” from As I Am (2007)

Another track that hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, this song is saturated in even more devotion than the track above. Keys doesn’t seem to be falling in and out of love with the subject of the song. No, it’s all good. All love, all adoration. So much so that no one—no past lover, no stranger—can get in the way of the singer’s love for the subject. On the passionate tune, Keys sings,

You and me together

Through the days and nights

I don’t worry ’cause

Everything’s gonna be alright

People keep talking, they can say what they like

But all I know is everything’s gonna be alright

No one, no one, no one

Can get in the way of what I’m feeling

No one, no one, no one

Can get in the way of what I feel for you, you, you

Can get in the way of what I feel for you

“If I Ain’t Got You” from The Diary of Alicia Keys (2003)

Showcasing Keys’ piano-playing abilities, this song talks about all the different ways one can live their lives. But for the singer, none of these matter if she doesn’t have the love of the one she wants. This 2003 track offers Keys’ most famous chorus, on which she sings about nothing else mattering if she doesn’t have her love. On the soulful R&B number, she belts,

Some people want it all

But I don’t want nothing at all

If it ain’t you, baby

If I ain’t got you, baby

Some people want diamond rings

Some just want everything

But everything means nothing

If I ain’t got you

