Green Day Reissue Fifth Album ‘Nimrod’ for 25th Anniversary, Share Demo Circa 1997

Originally released on Oct. 14, 1997, Green Day’s Nimrod followed the band’s Insomniac and found the band experimenting with ska, folk, surfer rock, and crossing other genres, and birthed one of their biggest hits, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

To mark the 25th anniversary of the album, the band is reissuing Nimrod, which will feature a collection of previously unreleased demos and songs from their sessions.

Out Jan. 27, 2023, Nimrod (25th Anniversary Edition) will be available as a 5xLP, 3xCD box set and digitally, and includes the original album, along with demos, including the recently shared “You Irritate Me (Demo),” and a live album recorded at the Electric Factory, in Philadelphia, in 1997.

The vinyl box set includes a 20-page large-format book, cloth patch, slip-mat and commemorative backstage pass, and poster, while the CD box set comes with the booklet, cloth patch, and commemorative backstage pass.

Other previously unreleased tracks on the Nimrod reissue include demos of “Tre Polka,” “Espionage,” “Place Inside My Head,” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s 1977 hit “Alison.”

Nimrod (25th Anniversary Edition) Track List:

Nice Guys Finish Last Hitchin’ a Ride The Grouch Redundant Scattered All the Time Worry Rock Playtpus (I Hate You) Uptight Last Ride In Jinx Haushinka Walking Alone Reject Take Back King for a Day Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) Prosthetic Head Nice Guys Finish Last (Demo) Place Inside My Head (Demo) The Grouch (Demo) Walking Alone (Demo) Jinx (Demo) Alison (Demo) Espionage (Demo) You Irritate Me (Demo) Tre Polka (Demo) When It’s Time (Demo) Desensitized (Demo) Chain Saw (Demo) Reject (Demo) Black Eyeliner (Demo) Going to Pasalacqua (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Welcome to Paradise (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Geek Stink Breath (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Hitchin’ a Ride (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) The Grouch (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Chump (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Longview (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Brain Stew (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Jaded (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Knowledge (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Basket Case (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) She (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) F.O.D. (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Paper Lanterns (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Scattered (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Prosthetic Head (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) When I Come Around (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97) Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia 11/14/97)



Photo: Pamela Littky / Warner Records