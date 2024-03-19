Moby Announces ‘Play’ 25th Anniversary European Tour in 2024

Moby’s finally touring again, and this time, he’s celebrating the 25th anniversary of his hit album Play throughout Europe. All proceeds from the tour will be donated to various animal rights organizations, according to an Instagram post from the artist. No supporting acts have been announced, and it looks like the tour will only span five dates in England, Germany, France, and Belgium.

Fans can expect the singer/songwriter to perform Play in its entirety for this tour. Moby has not toured Europe in over a decade, so this is going to be a big deal for European fans!

The Moby 2024 European Tour will begin on September 19 in London, England at The O2. The tour will close, pending any new tour dates, on September 24 in Paris, France at Le Zenith.

There are a couple of different places to score your tickets to see Moby live in Europe. Viagogo is the go-to source for international (non-US) tickets to concerts, so check out what’s available there first.

Ticketmaster is another spot to get your hands on tickets, though it looks like only a few of the dates are available there.

We recommend going on Stubhub to see what’s available after general on-sale hits on March 22 at 10:00 am GMT. Stubhub is a great source for last-minute tickets or tickets to shows that are expected to sell out quickly. It’s worth taking a look!

Moby has also announced that his upcoming collaborative album Always Centred At Night is set for release on June 14. A number of artists will be featured on the album, including Gaidaa, Serpentwithfeet, and the late Benjamin Zephaniah.

This short tour will sell out fast, so get your tickets to see Moby ASAP!

September 19 – The O2 – London, England

September 21 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

September 22 – Velodrome – Berlin, Germany

September 23 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall – Düsseldorf, Germany

September 24 – Le Zenith – Paris, France

Photo by Tommaso Boddi

