Blake Shelton Reveals Toby Keith’s Plans To Join Him on Stage in Oklahoma Before His Passing

Blake Shelton has said his big break came when he was the opening act for Toby Keith’s Shock’N Y’all Tour. The two Okies formed a special bond that lasted until Keith died from stomach cancer in February at age 62. Nearly two months later, Shelton is still feeling the loss of the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer. Keith’s absence was even more pronounced on Saturday (March 30) at Shelton’s All for the Hall concert in Tulsa.

Videos by American Songwriter

Blake Shelton Remembers Toby Keith

Shelton headlined a roster of Oklahoma’s best country musicians at the “All for the Hall” benefit. The concert, which also featured Vince Gill and Kristin Chenoweth, raised money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and its education programs.

In an interview with Storme Warren of The Big 615 channel, Shelton talked about performing at Tulsa’s BOK Center without the “Beer for My Horses” singer.

“I got to tell you this, Toby wanted to do it,” the “Ol’ Red” singer said.

Warren, who grew up in Tulsa and hosted the concert, assured Shelton that the American County Awards’ 2011 Artist of the Decade would be there in spirit. “Oh, he’ll be there,” the broadcaster said.

Shelton also spoke of Keith’s incredible strength while battling stomach cancer since 2021. “If you couldn’t physically see him, you’d never know that he was sick,” the artist said of his fellow Oklahoma Hall of Famer.

“Well, you mentioned Okies,” Warren said. “Pretty stubborn breed.”

A Look Back at Two Okies’ Friendship

Shelton and Keith essentially ruled the country charts in the early aughts. The Okie pair even performed together on multiple occasions. One of their most memorable times sharing the stage came during the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, when they duetted “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” NBC described their voices as “country magic together.”

In September 2023, just five months before Keith’s death, his old friend presented him with the Country Icon Award at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards.

[RELATED: Toby Keith to Be Honored at ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’ with Country Icon Award]

Shelton spoke of witnessing Keith’s prowess as the opening act for his 2003 tour.

“Night after night, 20,000 fans showed up to see Toby perform,” the “God’s Country” singer said. “And he kept ’em fat and happy with a stockpile of his No. 1 hits.”

Featured image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images