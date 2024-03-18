Fans React to Toby Keith’s Posthumous Addition to the Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced this year’s list of inductees this morning. Toby Keith, James Burton, and John Anderson will enter the Hall of Fame later this year. Many country music fans are glad to see Anderson and Burton joining the Hall of Fame. However, reactions to Keith’s posthumous induction are mixed.

Videos by American Songwriter

Some country fans are upset that Keith is getting this recognition after his death. However, it is important to note that the CMHoF voted him in days before his passing. According to Variety, the voting for new inductees closed on February 2. Keith passed away three days later on February 5.

[RELATED: Toby Keith Hits New Career Milestone After Death as Country Legend’s Legacy Lives On]

Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern told the publication that the CMHoF has a rule against voting a performer in the year of their death. So, if Keith passed away before the voting started, he wouldn’t be eligible until 2025. “My heart sank that Tuesday afternoon that we had missed a chance to inform Toby while he was still with us,” Trahern said.

Fans React to Toby Keith’s Posthumous Hall of Fame Honor

Several country music fans took to Twitter to share their feelings about Keith’s posthumous induction after the news broke earlier today.

“Country Music Hall of Fame enshrining John Anderson and Toby Keith. Definitely got this year,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan took to social media to thank the CMHoF for getting it right. “Thanks for finally putting Toby Keith in the Country Music Hall of Fame. It’s about time. Should have been put in there ten years ago with 40 million albums sold,” they wrote.

[RELATED: Toby Keith’s Philanthropic Works Left Behind a Legacy That Is Bigger Than Country Music]

“Congratulations to all of you. Toby Keith really hits me in my heart,” one fan shared.

Another fan may have had a prophetic dream about the announcement. “I had a bittersweet dream about Toby Keith. Walking around downtown Nashville, I caught him playing a show with his full health and energy. Today I see he will be honored as a new member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Rightfully so,” they wrote.

Not all fans were as happy to see Keith getting the honor after his death. They also took to social media to speak out.

“Stop waiting until we have lost the great ones. Come on,” one tweeted.

Another added, “FINALLY Toby Keith gets respect. Sad that he had to die for it to happen. Very well deserved though.”

This year’s medallion ceremony honoring the three inductees will take place in October.

Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach