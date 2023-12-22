Toby Keith Gives Update on Cancer Fight: “I Don’t Know if You’re Ever Done with It”

Toby Keith is taking back his life and career after a long and hard battle with stomach cancer. The country singer has started performing again, most recently in Las Vegas.

Now, Keith is speaking out about his health. Appearing on Audacy’s Superstar Power Hour, Keith says he has a long road ahead. He admittedly doesn’t know if his battle will ever completely be done, but the “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer is still fighting.

“I’m doing really good. It’s been a tough two years, but I think I’m turning a corner. … I don’t know if you’re ever done with it, but I’m trying to be,” he said. Keith also opened up about getting back on stage and performing.

“I’ve never had a year off in my life, and this is my 30th year in the business. So it was really weird just sitting here with your handcuffs on,” he said.

“You Just Have to Dig In, You Don’t Have a Choice”

During this difficult time, Keith said he’s turned to God and religion to give him strength. Previously, Keith said he leaned on prayer to help him through his ordeal.

“I’ve walked some dark hallways. The Almighty’s riding shotgun. But I feel pretty good. You have good days and bad days, but it’s a little bit of a rollercoaster,” he shared. “But I’m doing a lot better than I was this time last year. I’ve always wrote with a prayer, and as long as I have Him with me, I’m cool. You just have to dig in, you don’t have a choice.”

Keith, who has been battling stomach cancer for two years, decided to go public with his diagnosis in June 2022. He took to social media to announce the news to his fans.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith posted in June 2022. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI