Toby Keith Not Letting Cancer Battle “Define” the Rest of His Life

Since stepping on the stage in 1993, Toby Keith has released 19 studio albums with 20 No. 1 hits and sold over 40 million records worldwide. When looking at the impact the singer has had on the industry, Keith’s contributions led to him receiving the National Medal of Arts in 2021. Although the singer continued to perform and record, in June 2022, he announced to his fans that he was battling stomach cancer. Over the next year, he seemed to take a step back from the spotlight. At least until he announced a string of concerts in Las Vegas.

“We’re Just Going Business As Usual”

With Keith getting love and support from fans all over, the singer recently discussed his ongoing cancer battle with Taste of Country, and how he plans to live his life moving forward. Giving an update on his cancer struggles, Keith said, “I finally got it in a spot where I’m really comfortable with it.” He continued, “If I live to be 100 or I don’t, I’m going to go forward.”

To the surprise of fans, Keith revealed that he was no longer on chemo treatments, adding, “We’re just going business as usual, going forward.”

Back in September, Keith received the Country Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards. Not only did he receive the honor, but he also performed at the ceremony. Acting as somewhat of a test run, it seems Keith is looking forward to his shows in Las Vegas at the Park MGM Hotel and the Dolby Live Theatre.

Not The Only One

While excited about returning to the stage, Keith admitted to being scared when he received the cancer diagnosis. He insisted, “That’s a bridge that you’ve never crossed before. Cancer is an island in the middle of the ocean and everybody rides around – they know it’s there, but they go to other islands. They stay away from it.”

But what happens when you find yourself on that same island? According to Keith, “You find out that half the world is afflicted with active cancer and you go, ‘Holy cow, they’ve been working on this for centuries and they haven’t got this puzzle put together yet.'”

Taking each day at a time, Keith shared with fans and country music, “I’m feeling good.”

