Toby Keith’s Family Issues the Perfect Message to Jason Aldean Over His ACM Awards Tribute Performance

During the 1990s, country music watched as Toby Keith stepped on stage, proving himself to be a top talent in the genre. Over the next several decades, the country star released 19 studio albums and hit songs like “How Do You Like Me Now?” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Gaining a mountain of success in country music, Keith seemed to disappear from the spotlight as he battled cancer. Sadly, on February 5, 2024, the singer passed away. With Keith embodying country music, the Academy of Country Music Awards welcomed Jason Aldean to the stage for a special tribute. And it seems that the Covel family is sharing their thoughts of the night.

While the 2024 ACM Awards featured numerous performances from stars like Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and several others, Aldean took the stage for a special performance of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, which happened to be one of Keith’s first hit songs. Having shared a friendship with the singer over the years, Aldean poured his heart and soul into the performance as the Covel family watched. It also marked the first time Keith’s wife, Tricia Covel, made an appearance since his death.

Later that night, the Covel family shared a message on social media, thanking Aldean for honoring Keith. They wrote, “The Covel Family would like to thank Jason Aldean for the wonderfully touching performance at the ACM Awards tonight. It was the perfect tribute to Toby Keith.”

Fans Praise Jason Aldean’s Tribute To Toby Keith

Gaining over 20,000 views, fans also shared their love for Keith and Aldean as comments included, “Thank you Jason, a very heartfelt tribute!!! The performance gave me chills a few times and I had to hold back the tears! So tastefully done as Toby would appreciate. We will always miss you Toby!! Wonderful to see his family, much continued strength to them and God Bless!!!” Another person added, “We miss you Toby. Thank you for the music you created.”

Although passing away, Keith’s legacy continues to live, proving that the country singer was more than a performer – he was an icon who loved music, his friends, and most of all – his country.

