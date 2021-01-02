Barry Keenan,

To start off this year, here’s a brand new classic from songwriter-producer Barry Keenan, “You’re Not The Only Lonely One.” Written with Mike Hatfield, it’s a song that has been reaching a lot of hearts. With a beautifully aching melody, it delivers the message people need now more than ever during these lockdown times: you’re not alone.



Barry, who fronts the great L.A. band Invisible Poet Kings, played all the instruments on this, as well as engineered and produced the track. Mike Hatfield, a singer-songwriter who has been working with Barry, came with the kernel of this song and they developed it together. Mike has recently joined Invisible Poet Kings as bass-player.



For more see, Invisible Poet Kings.

Invisible Poet Kings [l-r]: Voyce McGinley lll – Drums, Percussion;

Barry Keenan – Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals; Ed Krzyzaniak – Guitar

Photo by Paul Zollo/American Songwriter





“You’re Not The Only Lonely One”

By Barry Keenan & Mike Hatfield

When the night turns black

And the day don’t come

When you’re all alone

You’re not the only lonely one

When the day goes cold

And there’s no one there

To keep you warm at night baby

You’re not the only lonely one

You’re not the only lonely one

Coz babe I’m lonely too

Call my name

I’ll come running there to you

I’ve got my pain

You’ve got yours too

I’ve got the cure

It’s to be lying there next to you

You’re not the only lonely one

Coz babe I’m lonely too

Call my name

I’ll come running there to you

You’re not the only lonely one

Coz babe I’m lonely too

Call my name

I’ll come running there to you