Barry Keenan,
“You’re Not The Only Lonely One”
To start off this year, here’s a brand new classic from songwriter-producer Barry Keenan, “You’re Not The Only Lonely One.” Written with Mike Hatfield, it’s a song that has been reaching a lot of hearts. With a beautifully aching melody, it delivers the message people need now more than ever during these lockdown times: you’re not alone.
Barry, who fronts the great L.A. band Invisible Poet Kings, played all the instruments on this, as well as engineered and produced the track. Mike Hatfield, a singer-songwriter who has been working with Barry, came with the kernel of this song and they developed it together. Mike has recently joined Invisible Poet Kings as bass-player.
For more see, Invisible Poet Kings.
“You’re Not The Only Lonely One”
By Barry Keenan & Mike Hatfield
When the night turns black
And the day don’t come
When you’re all alone
You’re not the only lonely one
When the day goes cold
And there’s no one there
To keep you warm at night baby
You’re not the only lonely one
You’re not the only lonely one
Coz babe I’m lonely too
Call my name
I’ll come running there to you
I’ve got my pain
You’ve got yours too
I’ve got the cure
It’s to be lying there next to you
You’re not the only lonely one
Coz babe I’m lonely too
Call my name
I’ll come running there to you
You’re not the only lonely one
Coz babe I’m lonely too
Call my name
I’ll come running there to you