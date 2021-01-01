Recorded live at The Songwriting School of Los Angeles with the legendary songwriter-producer-author-Eurythmic

Dave Stewart, the legendary songwriter of songs from “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This,” with Annie Lennox for Eurythmics, to “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” with Tom Petty, and countless other classic songs, joined me for this live interview at the Songwriting School of Los Angeles.



Filmed before a live audience, and hosted by Rob Seals, the beloved director of the Songwriting School, it took place in June, 2016, soon after the release of Dave’s memoir, Sweet Dreams are Made of This: A Life In Music. He discusses the book and the life, and lets us hear famous records he’s made, isolating certain tracks and sonic items that added up to the music we know.

His latest project is Amitié, the follow-up to Spitballin’ =- the incendiary blues album he did as Stewart-Lindsey with Louisiana soul-man Thomas Lindsey. Amitié picks up and extends explorations unfinished from the first work, and also forges new ones.

“Liberation” is our first opportunity to experience the new work, which reveals their expansion. It’s bluesy, but also with a funky soul vibe that is perfect for this moment. It’s soothing and hopeful. Here’s more on Stewart-Lindsey & Amitié.

