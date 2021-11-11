Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean Debut Live Performance of “If I Didn’t Love You” at 2021 CMA Awards

Giving one of the powerhouse performances of the evening, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean came out to perform their hit “If I Didn’t Love You” for the first time together on the 2021 CMA Awards on Nov. 10.

Donned in a dusty purple tulle dress against Aldean’s classic black, the duo gave an electric performance of the song, which recently topped the Billboard Country Airplay charts, and is also featured on Aldean’s upcoming 10th album, Macon, out Nov. 12.

The first of a double album project Macon, Georgia, the second half (Georgia) will follow with a released on April 22, 2022. Underwood recently released a special edition of her holiday album My Gift, featuring three new songs, including “Favorite Time of Year,” “All is Well,” and “Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” marks the first time that Underwood and Aldean have collaborated together. Underwood, a longtime host of the CMA Awards, was also nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 awards ceremony.

“Celebrating our 2nd week at #1 with “If I Didn’t Love You,” wrote Aldean on Twitter. “Big thanks to country radio for playing it and Carrie Underwood for taking the song to a whole new level.”

Photo: Jason Aldean/YouTube