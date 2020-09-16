Eight classic songs from his first decade.

Tom Waits, photo by Matt Mahurin

Ever since The Beatles went from mop-tops to Sgt. Pepper and beyond, great songwriter-artists have reinvented themselves artistically instead of making the same record over and over. Few of these transformations have been more dramatic than that of Tom Waits, who had already established a consistent, if evolving, character in songs, the hipster hobo piano playing-crooner of songs from the urban underbelly, always with jazzy, amazing melodies.



He made his debut in 1973 with the single of “Ol’ 55,” which was recorded also by an L.A. band at the time called The Eagles, about which little is known.



Then came Closing Time, his debut album, followed by a chain of masterpieces through the 1970s: The Heart of Saturday Night, Nighthawks at the Diner, Small Change, Foreign Affairs and Blue Valentines. In 1980 came Heartattack & Vine, followed by his beautiful song score for Coppola’s movie One From The Heart, the last we heard from the old Waits.

The new old Waits emerged in 1983 with Swordfishtrombones, with new songs, sonics, instrumentation and more. An absolute masterpiece, the man on his own ground. And since then he was fully reinvented. As an artist he naturally felt the need to remove himself from the first go-round, that often drunk guy in the tattered suit and hat at the old piano. Not unlike Lennon, by leaving the group and declaring “I don’t believe in Beatles.”



But Lennon’s reinvention didn’t cause most fans to skip over all his songs before that. Yet with many fans of Waits it seems revisionist thinking has led them to dismiss the entire first decade of his work, as if it wasn’t great. It was greater than great. Eight gloriously rendered albums of beautiful, singular songwriting. Lyrically and melodically, these songs exist in a realm all their own. Connected by poignant, often complex pianist tunefulness with poetic lyrics somehow merging jazz, blues and Tin Pan Alley standards from the age of melody with Beat poetry, Bukowski, Lenny Bruce, all imbued with romance, sorrow, the streets of Hollywood and other urban squalor, all painted in drunken moonlight. He took us to parts of town we’d never seen before songs, always with beautiful, poignant melodies, somehow modern and nostalgic at the same time.

So to salute the first decade of songs from Waits, here are our favorite eight songs from the great first eight albums by Tom Waits.





1. “Martha,” from Closing Time, 1973.



“And those were the days of roses

Poetry and prose and Martha

All I had was you and all you had was me

There was no tomorrows

We’d packed away our sorrows

And we saved them for a rainy day”

2. “Please Call Me Baby” from The Heart of Saturday Night, 1974.



“Please call me, baby

Wherever you are

It’s too cold to be out walking in the streets

We do crazy things when we’re wounded

Everyone’s a bit insane

I don’t want you catching your death of cold

Out walking in the rain”



3. “Eggs and Sausage (In A Cadillac With Susan Michelson)” from Nighthawks at the Diner, 1975.

Intro:

I was always kinda iiked to consider myself

Kind of a pioneer of the palette

A restauranteur, if you will

I’ve wined, dined, sipped and supped in some of the most

Demonstrably Bima-epitomable bistros

In the Los Angles metropolitan region



Yeah, I’ve had strange looking patty melts at Norm’s

I’ve had dangerous veal cutlets at the Copper Penny

Where what you get is a breaded salsbury steak in a shake-n-bake

And topped with a provocative sauce of Velveeta and half & half

Smothered with Campbell’s tomato soup



See I have kinda of a uh…well I order my veal cutlet

Christ it left the plate and it walked down to the end of the counter

Waitress named Irene, she’s wearing those rhinestone glasses

With the little pearl thing clipped on the sweater

My veal cutlet come down, tried to beat the shit out of my cup of coffee

Coffee just wasn’t strong enough to defend itself

VERSE:

Nighthawks at the diner, Emma’s 49er

There’s a rendezvous of strangers around the coffee urn tonight

All the gypsy hacks, the insomniacs

Now the paper’s been read

Now the waitress said



Eggs and sausage and a side of toast

Coffee and a roll

Hash browns over easy

Chili in a bowl

With burgers and fries

What kind of pie?”







4. “Invitation To The Blues,” from Small Change, 1976

And you feel just like Cagney, she looks like Rita Hayworth

At the counter of the Schwab’s drugstore

You wonder if she might be single, she’s a loner and likes to mingle

Got to be patient, try and pick up a clue



She said how you gonna like ’em – over medium or scrambled?

You say anyway’s the only way, be careful not to gamble

On a guy with a suitcase and a ticket getting out of here

It’s a tired bus station and an old pair of shoes

This ain’t nothing but an invitation to the blues

5. “Never Talk To Strangers,” duet with Bette Midler

from Foreign Affairs, 1977

Yeah, and been around that block so many times

That we don’t notice

That we’re all just perfect strangers

As long as we ignore

That we all begin as strangers

Just before we find

We really aren’t strangers anymore



6. “Blue Valentines,” from Blue Valentines, 1978

…to send me blue valentines

Like half-forgotten dreams

Like a pebble in my shoe

As I walk these streets

And the ghost of your memory

Baby, it’s the thistle in the kiss

It’s the burglar that can break a rose’s neck

7. “Downtown” from Heartattack & Vine, 1980.

Red pants and the sugarman in the Temple Street gloom

Drinking Chivas Regal in a four dollar room

Just another dead soldier in a powder blue night

Sugarman says baby everything’s alright



Goin’ downtown

Goin’ down downtown.





8. “Broken Bicycles,” from the soundtrack to

One From The Heart, 1982

…somebody must have an orphanage for

All these things that nobody wants any more

September’s reminding July

It’s time to be saying good-bye

Summer is gone, Our love will remain

Like old broken bicycles out in the rain