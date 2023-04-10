Lil Yachty Drops Music Video for “Strike (Holster)”

Lil Yachty’s second wind is becoming more imaginative than his first.

After emerging on the hip-hop scene in the mid-2010s with hits like “One Night,” “Minnesota,” and “Broccoli,” Yachty hit a bit of a trough in popularity and viral appeal to end the decade. But now, after a recent smash hit single and career-altering studio album, Yachty is back in the spotlight and continuously leaving listeners speechless, as evident in his new song “Strike (Holster).”

Six months removed from his quirky song “Poland,” which reached No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, and a little over two months since his experimental psychedelic rock record Let’s Start Here, “Strike (Holster)” sees Yachty continue to ride his roaring wave of momentum even more. Employing similar vocal inflections as “Poland,” holding the prolonged “oooooooh” harmony at the song’s climax, Yachty looks to have stumbled upon a winning formula.

Throughout the track, the Georgia native raps about his love for promethazine and fits multiple different allusions in for the word strike. Strike shit like a match, Strike like I missed it, Strike like I hit the pin, Strike like I’m not goin’ to work he croons on the chorus, Yachty’s spontaneity and youthfulness brim all over the recording.

When he approaches the second verse of the song, he playfully illustrates the effect of Percocet on his significant other, leaving her motionless. Putting a playful spin on the usually-harsh motifs of guns and drugs in rap music, “Strike (Holster)” is a masterclass by Yachty.

Percy got her stuck like a holster

It’s a gun in my holster

New Balenci’ out in Dover

It’s a four in my soda, sit it on a Balenci’ coaster

“Strike (Holster)” was first teased via Instagram on March 23 by Cole Bennett, prominent music video director and founder of music video brand Lyrical Lemonade. Alluding to a visual for “Strike (Holster)” being in the works, fans knew to expect the song’s release shortly after.

Less than two days after the song officially came out on digital streaming platforms, Lyrical Lemonade uploaded the music video to their YouTube page on Saturday (April 8). The fifth time Bennett and Yachty have collaborated on a video, “Strike (Holster)” sees Yachty donning a red hoodie and head-bopping to the song’s blissful production.

Since its release, the visuals for “Strike (Holster)” have already eclipsed 1 million views, proving that Yachty’s resurgence is for real. It’s unclear if the new song is in promotion of an upcoming project, but it is indisputably a signifier of Yachty’s work ethic and unique songwriting. Check out the video below.

Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage