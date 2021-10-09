Top 10 John Lennon Songs

October 9 is known to many as John Lennon’s birthday before anything else. The legendary songwriter is one of the best lyricists the world has produced and his growling accented British voice is as memorable as any in the history of rock ‘n’ roll.

Lennon, who died on December 8, 1980, was just 40 years old. The Liverpool, England-born artist was survived by two children, Sean and Julian, and his wife Yoko Ono.

In the video below, Lennon talks about the end of his famous band.

Along with his Beatles brethren, Lennon produced more memorable songs than maybe anyone. And we wanted to celebrate 10 of them here. Now, we’re guessing that you’ll have your own Top 10 list, and we welcome you to leave them in the comments.

But we hope you dig this selection as we tip our cap to the circular-sunglass-wearing songwriter who stole our hearts way back when and continues to with every refrain of his seminal hit, “Imagine.”

10. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)“

9. “Jealous Guy”

8. “Working Class Hero”

7. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”

6. “Give Peace A Chance”

5. “Across The Universe”

4. “Beautiful Boy”

3. “God”

2. “Strawberry Fields Forever”

1. “Imagine”

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)