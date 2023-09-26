Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s Unreleased ‘Jesus Is King 2’ Album Leaks Online

Another day, another Kanye West leak. On Monday (September 25), a previously unreleased album from Kanye West and Dr. Dre mysteriously leaked online. Though it’s unclear who first accessed and shared the project, the origins of it have been a frequent topic of discussion for many West fans in the past few years.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in November 2019, a month after West released his non-secular, Christian-inspired, Grammy-winning ninth album Jesus Is King, he tweeted a photo from the studio alongside legendary producer Dr. Dre. In the caption, he announced that Jesus Is King 2 was in the works, an LP that would see Dre remix many of the original songs on the initial JIK album.

“Ye and Dre Jesus Is King Part II Coming Soon,” West wrote.

Though JIK2 was never given a release date, Dre’s close friend and collaborator Snoop Dogg would eventually share an update about the tape in the summer of 2020, posting a video of Dre and West working on the song mixes together.

Kanye, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg in the studio putting finishing touches on new music. pic.twitter.com/SjzrLXfWdk — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) June 27, 2020

Unfortunately for West supporters, JIK2 would never see the light of day, as West eventually moved on to projects like Donda (2021) and a now-impending new album reportedly “in the works.” But, as noted above, JIK2 has finally been delivered to the masses, just not in a manner of West’s own accord.

Uploaded to Twitter by multiple users, and ultimately copyright flagged each time, the JIK2 leak features remixes of many original JIK songs, as well as all-new West tracks that had never been released. These include JIK songs like “Closed On Sunday” with new Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak verses and “Hands On” with a new Travis Scott verse, on top of fresh cuts like “LA Monster” with A$AP Ferg and “This Is The Glory” with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

The leak also contained the remix of JIK‘s “Use This Gospel” featuring Eminem, which already earned an official release as part of DJ Khaled’s 2022 album God Did, as well as “Wash Us In The Blood” with Travis Scott, which was dropped as a single by West in June 2020.

[RELATED: Adidas CEO Doesn’t Think Kanye West is a “Bad Person” Despite Antisemitism]

Monday’s JIK2 leak follows up a few more leaks from West’s catalog in recent weeks. Most recently, a visual album titled DONDA: With Child surfaced last week, which was meant to accompany West’s aforementioned 2021 LP, but never came out. Additionally, West issued a lawsuit against a Twitter and Instagram user named DaUnreleasedGod at the beginning of September, accusing them of leaking 32 songs from West’s vault since March.

It’s currently unknown why this influx of West leaks has been taking place throughout this month. But, if you want to give JIK2 a listen before it’s likely wiped from the internet, check out the video below.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images