Eminem Tells Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to Stop Rapping to “Lose Yourself”

Eminem has sent a cease and desist to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The businessman, who founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014, rapped along to Eminem’s 2002 8 Mile hit “Lose Yourself” during a recent campaign at the Iowa State Fair.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ramaswamy reportedly cleared the use of the song for his campaign with BMI. A letter sent to Ramaswamy from BMI, which was dated (Wednesday) August 23, the music management company stated that the rapper objected to the use of his music for the campaign.

“BMI has received a communication from Marshall Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions (the ‘Eminem Works’) and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement,” reads the letter. “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

In a recent interview, Ramaswamy said that he identified with Eminem. “I did not grow up in the circumstances he did,” said Ramaswamy. “But the idea of being an underdog, people having low expectations of you, that part speaks to me.”

He went on to say that Eminem is “a guy in every sense who was not supposed to be doing what he did,” and that his favorite walkout song during the campaign is “Lose Yourself.” The Republican candidate also called “Lose Yourself” his “life theme song” in a 2006 interview with Harvard.

“I think that children should be forced to listen to it,” said Ramaswamy, “the edited version, of course.”

[RELATED: 10 of the Best Eminem Songs]

The song was featured in the 2002 semi-autobiographic film, 8 Mile, starring Eminem, who played an aspiring rapper making within the predominantly Black subculture and battle rapping his way to the top. “Lose Yourself” won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003 and also picked up two Grammy awards, including Best Rap Song.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global