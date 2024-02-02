Tori Kelly’s Mariah Carey Tribute Performance Sets Social Media Ablaze, Carey Reacts & Fans Calls for Biopic 

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles, California. However, festivities are already underway leading into the grand event—and Tori Kelly is stealing headlines.

In a pre-Grammy event on Thursday, singer Mariah Carey was honored by a plethora of fellow artists on the Recording Academy stage. Yet it was Kelly’s rendition of “Vision of Love” that has social media enamored.

Tori Kelly singing “vision of love” TO Mariah did it for me. pic.twitter.com/nwSBRyDw1h — Novahs Daddy (@AnfaniVincent) February 2, 2024

“Tori Kelly should play as Mariah Carey on her biopic,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. “She studied how Vision of Love should be sang live like a—queen!

Mariah Carey Reacts to Tori Kelly’s Performance

Another user caught a glimpse of Carey’s reaction to the performance in a video shared to social media.

tori kelly honoring mariah carey with vision of love at the recording academy black music collective during grammy week! (with mariah’s reaction at the end) pic.twitter.com/5pUGJGfIcX — mia (@torisonedimple) February 2, 2024

Carey, herself, then took to X to share her gratitude.

“Thank you Recording Aca @RecordingAcad #BMCHonors for this inedible honor. The event was so powerful and beautiful. I think I cried about 3 times Thank you Stevie Wonder, Babyface, Tori Kelly, Yolanda Adams and Busta Rhymes,” Carey Tweeted. “You are all so incredibly talented and made last night so special for me.”

Mariah Carey on Her Love of Black Music

Carey and Lenny Kravitz were each given the Global Impact Award during the event. Carey spoke to the crowd where she discussed carving her own path in the music industry.

“I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music,” Carey said on Thursday via ABC.

“It took countless arguments, endless tantrums and mostly unwavering determination,” she added. “But eventually, I was able to unveil my authentic self and create music from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a new sense of freedom and fulfillment.”

