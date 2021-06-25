Trace Adkins Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Debut with ‘The Way I Wanna Go’

Today (June 25) marks the 25th anniversary of Trace Adkins’ 1996 debut record, Dreamin’ Out Loud. In celebration, the country star has announced his forthcoming 13th studio set, titled The Way I Wanna Go, featuring quite a cast of collaborators, which include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Snoop Dogg, and Melissa Etheridge.
“I don’t know where my place is gonna be when the history of what I did is written,” reflects Adkins in a press statement, “but 90 percent of the time, I said what I wanted to say and stuck to my guns and did what I wanted to do. This album is as good as anything I’ve ever done. I am at the top of my game right now as far as my craft goes. I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life.
“I’ve got to the point I think in my career where it’s all up to me now,” he continues. “I can do whatever I want to do, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I love where I’m at, I really do. I’ve had the perfect career, and I’m right where I want to be.”
25 songs, produced by Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, promises to offer fans a wide swath of Adkins’ signature style, sweeping from ballads to the honky-tonk. Limited edition merchandise, as well as a commemorative 25th anniversary personalized platinum plaque, autographed CDs, and cowboy hats, will accompanying the release.
The Way I Wanna Go arrives August 27 on Verge Records. With today’s announcement, Adkins has released the Pitbull and Luke Bryan-starring “Where the Country Girls At” collaboration.
Check out the album track list (with songwriting credits) below.
- “Where I Am Today” (Mark Holman/ Rhett Akins/ Dallas Davidson/ Ben Hayslip)
- “Heartbreak Song” (Greg Crowe/ Johnny Garcia/ Adam Wood)
- “Where The Country Girls At (feat. Luke Bryan & Pitbull)” (Monty Criswell/ Derek George/ Michael White)
- “Cadillac’n” (Kendell Marvel/ Dan Auerbach/ Paul Overstreet)
- “Finding My Groove” (Dan Smalley/ Casey Beathard/ Houston Phillips)
- “Cowboy Boots and Jeans” (Jim Beavers/ Lindsay Rimes/ Jonathan Singleton)
- “Live It Lonely” (Kelsey Hart/ Kyle Schlienger)
- “Love Walks Through The Rain (feat. Melissa Etheridge)” (Mickey Jack Cones/ Marla Cannon-Goodman/ Kelly Archer)
- “Honey Child” (Monty Criswell/ Robert Counts/ Jimmy Ritchey)
- “It’s A Good Thing I Don’t Drink” (Kerry Kurt Phillips/ Jamie Teachenor – produced by Mickey Jack Cones/ Kenny Beard)
- “Jesus Was A Hippie” (Monty Criswell/ Randy Montana)
- “Memory to Memphis (feat. Keb’ Mo’ & Stevie Wonder on harmonica)” (Monty Criswell/ Derek George/ Curt Chambers)
- “You’re Mine” (Mickey Jack Cones/ Steven Dale Jones)
- “The Way I Wanna Go” (Barry Dean/ Troy Verges/ TJ Osborne/ John Osborne – produced by Jon Coleman)
- “It All Adds Up To Us” (Trace Adkins/ Kenny Beard/ Matt Nolan)
- “If I Was A Woman (feat. Blake Shelton)” (Trace Adkins/ Sherrié Austin/ Jeff Bates/ Kenny Beard – produced by Mickey Jack Cones/ Kenny Beard)
- “Got It Down” (Craig Wiseman/ Brandon Kinney)
- “Careful Girl” (Monty Criswell/ Tony Lane/ Brice Long
- “Empty Chair” (Lance Miller/ David Frasier/ Lonnie Fowler)
- “Cowboy Up” (John Pierce/ Tony Lane/ Jordan Walker)
- “Somewhere In America” (Jon Nite/ Hunter Phelps/ Michael Hardy/ Zach Crowell)
- “So Do The Neighbors (feat. Snoop Dogg)” (Monty Criswell/ Derek George/ Shane Minor/ Calvin Broadus)
- “I Should Let You Go” (Monty Criswell/ Tim Mensy)
- “Low Note” (Monty Criswell/ Derek George/ Michael White)
- “Welcome To” (Craig Wiseman/ Jacob Rice/ James McCormick)