WATCH: Trace Adkins, Luke Bryan & Pitbull Join Forces For “Where The Country Girls At” Video

Country superstar Trace Adkins recruits five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and hip-hop headliner Pitbull, better known as “Mr. Worldwide,” to bring their anthemic current single, “Where The Country Girls At” to life with an official music video.

Written by Monty Criswell, Derek George, and Michael White, “Where The Country Girls At” is from Adkins’ 13th studio album, THE WAY I WANNA GO—released August 27 via Verge Records.

“Luke lives right down the road…” Adkins shared with humor about the collaboration. “And Pitbull, we were like who could we ask who will absolutely tell us ‘no’? Pitbull. And then he said ‘yes’ and I couldn’t believe it. He’s been awesome to work with and he’s been very gracious with his time and talent and we’re just ridin’ on his coattails.”

The David Rousseau-directed video meets Pitbull’s Miami heat with the country stars honky-tonk type of rowdy. Filmed partly in Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, the footage highlights Music City’s notorious Broadway nightlife while rotating through clips of women dancing on the boat deck on Biscayne Bay. Presented as a party for everyone, the “Where The Country Girls At’ sees Adkins—dubbed a traditionalist in some regards —continuing to push genre bounds nearly 25 years into his career.

“Where The Country Girls At” is one of 25 tracks on Adkins’ special anniversary album project. The music video comes on the heels of the Lousiana native’s run as a featured guest on Blake Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour. Adkins is also part of a new drama series on FOX called MONARCH, set to air in January 2022.

Watch the official music video for their current single, “Where The Country Girls At,” below.