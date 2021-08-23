Trace Adkins Performs “Got It Down” from Upcoming Album ‘The Way I Wanna Go’ on ’TODAY’

As Trace Adkins gets ready to launch his next album, The Way I Wanna Go, he stopped by the Today show for a special performance and chat with co-anchors Hoda Kotbi and Jenna Bush.

“It’s just a fun song, and I like what it says,” Adkins shares of the tune, co-written by Craig Wiseman with Brandon Kinney. “It does reflect how I feel, since this is a reflective period in my career, looking back on 25 years. I’ve just never given up, even when times were tough and it looked bleak, I just don’t give up. So, when it comes to never giving up, I got it down.”

The Way I Wann Go is Adkins’ 13th studio album and “Got it Down” is one of 25 tracks. The album also features a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and more.

“The Way I Wanna Go just kind of encapsulates the way I feel about everything,” Adkins explains to Hoda & Jenna about his upcoming album. “I’ve had a great ride. It’s been a great run, and I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I’ve been allowed to live out my dream, and if it all ended today, it was awesome. And I got to go the way I wanted to go.”

The new project is set to be released on August 27, just after Adkins serves as a presenter at the 14th annual ACM Honors in Nashville on Aug. 25). In the meantime, you can find Adkins hitting the road with pal Blake Shelton on select dates of the Friends & Heroes 2021 Tour.