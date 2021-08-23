Aerosmith Move Entire Catalog to Universal Ahead of Band’s 50th Anniversary

Aerosmith is transferring their entire catalog of work to Universal Music Group (UMG), a deal that spans recorded music, various audio and video, merchandise throughout the band’s nearly 50-year career, in addition to future projects.

Under the deal, which comes ahead of Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary in 2022, UMG will become home to Aerosmith’s entire recorded music catalog, including the band’s most successful multi-platinum albums, including Permanent Vacation (1987), Pump (1989), and 1993 release Get a Grip as well as the band’s back catalog of earlier releases from the ’70s, including their 1973 self-titled debut.

The new deal will also oversee all of the band’s future projects across music, film, TV, and more celebrating their history. Band members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Brad Whitford have also given UMG access to the “Vindaloo Vaults” and material from the personal archives, including never-before-seen-and-heard music, video footage, photos, artwork, setlists, journals, and memorabilia, which they will curate.

This new alliance with UMG also covers Aeromsith’s extensive audio and video collection with Epic Rights, the merchandise and branding company purchased by the Bravado, also owned by UMG, in 2019.

The band can also reclaim rights to their recorded work that’s 35 years or older under a clause in the Copyright Act of 1976.

“It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG,” said Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist Joe Perry in a statement. “This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time. It’s a win for Aerosmith, UMG, and ultimately our fans. Needless to say, we are very excited.”

Perry added, “It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come.”