Tracy Lawrence Announces 2023 Turkey Fry to Feed the Homeless

Tracy Lawrence is continuing his tradition of offering support to the homeless population in the Nashville area with the announcement of the 2023 Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert. The 18th annual event casts Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Halfway to Hazard in the lineup at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on Tuesday (November 21). Before the concert, Lawrence will host the annual turkey fry the morning of the concert at the Nashville Fairgrounds to feed the homeless.

“I’m very excited for this year’s 18th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert,” Lawrence said in a press release. “We have the opportunity to fry 1,200 turkeys again this year which allows us to continue to help feed those in Middle Tennessee and eight of our surrounding counties. It is really special to have the community come together to help those in need.”

The event also raises money for Nashville Rescue Mission, “A Christ-centered community committed to helping those who are hungry, hurting, and experiencing homelessness by providing programs and services that focus on a person’s entire life—physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, and social,” according to the organization’s website.

Since Mission:Possible launched in 2006, Lawrence and team have provided more than 73,000 meals to people who are homeless in Middle Tennessee and raised more than $2.5 million for Nashville Rescue Mission. Tickets go on sale Friday (October 6) at 11 a.m. ET. Past performers include Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson and Jordan Davis.

Lawrence was a staple artist of ’90s country with several chart-topping hits like “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” “Time Marches On” and “Can’t Break it to My Heart.” Block recently celebrated her No. 1 single with her collaboration with Justin Moore on “You, Me and Whiskey,” while Brice is known for such hits as “I Don’t Dance,” “Hard to Love” and “I Drive Your Truck.”

Photo Credit: Jon Paul Bruno/Courtesy of OH Creative