Tracy Lawrence Gives Back: Raises $250,000 and 10,000 Thanksgiving Meals for the Hungry

First performing at the age of 15, singer Tracy Lawrence spent the last two decades recording 14 studio albums that ranged from country pop all the way to Christian country music. With his life guided by his faith, the singer has always found ways to give back to those in need. For the past 18 years, the musician has participated in the Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert aimed at providing free meals and supplies to those less fortunate throughout Tennessee. While the fundraiser has continued for almost twenty years, it seems thanks to Lawrence, the event only gets bigger with each passing year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cooking Is Just The Beginning

Excited about the event, over 250 volunteers converged on the Nashville Fairgrounds with one goal in mind – to help those in need. And that is exactly what they did as the volunteers fried over 1,200 turkeys which contributed to a staggering 10,000 meals that were later distributed throughout the state. Although volunteers come from all walks of life, Lawrence welcomed numerous celebrities to help with the benefit. Some of the names included Phil Vassar, David Lee Murphy, Gary Allen, and even Chris Young.

Cooking over 1,200 turkeys is no easy task to accomplish, and what is more surprising is that is just the beginning of the fundraiser. After preparing the meals, the volunteers headed over to the Wildhorse Saloon to participate in a concert to help raise money for the homeless who reside in the Nashville area. With performances by Pricilla Block, Halfway to Hazard, and Lee Brice, the concert raised an impressive $250,000.

[RELATED: Tracy Lawrence Talks ’90s Country Nostalgia, Guitar Hooks & His 30-Year Anniversary Albums]

Tracy Lawrence Proud Of What He Started

Since its conception, Lawrence and Mission: Possible has helped raise $1 million and prepare over 86,000 meals. Humbled by the amount of selflessness shown each year, Lawrence said, “I’m very proud of what Mission: Possible has grown into over the last 18 years. To see hundreds of volunteers frying turkeys for hours is nothing short of incredible. I want to thank Lee, Priscilla, and Halfway to Hazard for being a part of this memorable and giving event.”

Once discussing why he decided to start the charity event, Lawrence harped on how those in need often get a “bad rap” and he hoped to shine them in a better light. “We all see everybody panhandling on the street corners and all that but there’s always underlying things when the people are there. It was just started as an awareness campaign for the rescue mission.”

With the event only growing each year, it seems that Lawrence’s mission to help and educate has no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

(Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)