Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, & Ella Langley Pay Tribute to Toby Keith With “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” Cover

On February 5, 2024 country music lost an icon when Toby Keith passed away at 62 years old. For years, the singer battled stomach cancer and for a time, he hid his struggles from his fans. But with the illness growing, he eventually shared the heartbreaking news. But that didn’t stop him from making appearances and even performing a few shows before his passing. Leaving behind a legacy that includes hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, it appears that country singer Riley Green decided to kick off his recent tour with a tribute to the icon.

Videos by American Songwriter

Excited to share his music with fans, Green kicked off his Ain’t My Last Rodeo tour over the weekend. Performing in cities like Savannah, Pikeville, and Knoxville, the singer shared the stage with Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley. With the tour promoting big names in country music, fans were in for a memorable show. But as mentioned above, while enjoying their time on stage, the singers took a moment to remember Keith and his countless contributions to country music over the decades.

Paying tribute to Keith with a cover of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”, Green made sure to to perform the song at every show. While Green performed the song numerous times over the years, it means a little more since the singer passed. Besides playing the song for fans, a screen behind Green also displayed pictures of Keith throughout his life.

[RELATED: Watch Post Malone Sing Joyful Tribute to Toby Keith—”Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)”]

Carrie Underwood Remembers Toby Keith

With Keith having such an impact on country music since the early 1990s, many singers and celebrities took a moment to honor the star after he passed. Carrie Underwood posted a picture of herself standing beside Keith on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Even fans expressed their love for Keith, adding comments like, “Gosh- he’ll be so missed. But I got chills, yes, he’ll be singing HIS praises in the presence of the King. Thank you Toby, for all the fun memories I have that surround your music and voice.”

Leaving behind a legacy that continues on without him, Keith will always be remembered as more than a singer, but an icon who carved his own path in country music.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)