Three Charlie Daniels Albums to be Re-Released on Vinyl

Three special albums by Charlie Daniels are being committed to vinyl. Throughout the month of November 2023, BFD / Audium Nashville and Blue Hat Records are re-releasing a trio of the late singer’s albums recorded between 2014 and 2017: Off The Grid: Doin’ It Dylan, Memories, Memoirs & Miles: Songs of a Lifetime, and Night Hawk.

Videos by American Songwriter

Off the Grid, released in 2014, is a Bob Dylan tribute album that finds Daniels covering 10 of the songwriting icon’s songs. It was a personal project for the country star, who played guitar on three of Dylan’s albums that he recorded in Nashville in 1969 and 1970 (Nashville Skyline, Self Portrait, and New Morning). Off the Grid, which features covers of Dylan classics “Times They Are A-Changin,'” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” and others, is now available on silver vinyl.

[RELATED: Exclusive Premiere: Live Recording of Charlie Daniels’ “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” from First Volunteer Jam to be Released]

Following Off the Grid is Memories, Memoirs & Miles which arrives on November 17 on purple vinyl. Originally released in 2017, Memories is a compilation of some of Daniels’ greatest hits including “Long Haired Country Boy,” “Simple Man,” and The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” The singer dedicated it to Russell Palmer, his friend who taught him his first guitar chord. Closing out the set is Night Hawk, set for release on November 24 on black vinyl. Night Hawk arrived in 2016 and served as a tribute to working cowboys.

“Along with our partners at BFD, we are excited about the launch of new vinyl releases of some of Charlie’s most cherished works,” Daniels’ Manager and Blue Hat Records Partner David Corlew says in a press release. “These projects were so special to Charlie as he paid tribute to some of Dylan’s wonderful songs, as well as sharing the music and lifestyle he so dearly loved, the life of the working cowboy. This bed of work offers a broad stroke of Charlie’s musical creativity, with beautiful packaging by Erick Anderson. These are a must for anyone’s vinyl collection.”

Daniels died in July 2020 at the age of 83 following a hemorrhagic stroke.

(Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)