Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Score Upcoming Netflix Film ‘The Killer’

Nine Inch Nails‘ cohorts Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have teamed up again to score the upcoming David Fincher Netflix film The Killer, premiering on Netflix on November 10.

Based on the French comic book series of the same name created and written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a. Matz), the film stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. The Killer follows the story of an assassin who faces the psychological consequences of his actions.

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target, and yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool,” reads a descriptor of the film. “A brutal, bloody, and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

In 2010, Reznor and Ross won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for Fincher’s The Social Network. The pair also picked up a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in 2011, and also teamed up again on Gone Girl in 2014. The duo recently also scored Fincher’s 2020 film Mank, and unveiled a deluxe 3x LP release of their compositions for the movie.

Reznor and Ross also earned an Emmy for their work on Damon Lindelof’s adaptation of Watchmen in 2019, putting them on track for an EGOT (winners of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award). A year later, the duo was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Nine Inch Nails.

Both added on another Academy Award for Best Original Score for the 2020 Pixar-animated feature Soul. The pair also co-produced Halsey’s 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power and scored Luca Guadagino’s 2022 film Empire of Light.

Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images