Trombone Shorty Announces 2023 Headlining Tour With Mavis Staples, Yola and More

Acclaimed New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty has announced a big headlining tour with several recognizable names as support.

The slew of summer shows will begin in June and will continue through July and August.

On the tour, Trombone Shorty will be joined at various stops by Mavis Staples, Yola, Robert Randolph Band, Devon Gilfillian, and Ziggy Marley.

The artist shared the news on social media, writing on Twitter, “This summer we’re hitting the road with some of my favorite artists: @ziggymarley, @iamyola, @mavisstaples, @robertrandolph & @DevonGilfillian Pre-sale starts Fri Feb 17, general on sale on Mardi Gras Feb 21. Lineups vary by market, check the link in profile for details.”

Trombone Shorty released his latest album, Lifted, in April 2022. More recently, he performed at the 2023 Grammy ceremonies honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. Since 2010, het has released four chart-topping studio LPs and collaborated with musicians Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless others.

According to a press statement, $1 from each ticket sold on the tour will benefit The Trombone Shorty Foundation, which aims to inspire the next generation of musical youth. Learn more HERE. And $1 from each ticket sold will also benefit Ziggy Marley’s 501(c)3 URGE, which supports efforts at building up infrastructure in Jamaica. Learn more HERE.

Check out a full set of dates below. For more information on Trombone Shorty’s 2023 summer tour, please HERE.

*Bold = Newly announced dates

*Summer Tour lineup varies by market; check venue website for details.

Wednesday, March 1, 2023: Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ

Friday, March 3, 2023: The Grand Opera House, Wilmington, NC

Saturday, March 4, 2023: The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Monday, April 3, 2023: Forum Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

Friday, April 7, 2023: Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia

Sunday, April 9, 2023: Byron Bay BluesFest, Tyagarah, Australia

Saturday, April 29, 2023: The Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA

Sunday, May 7, 2023: Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans, LA

Friday, June 2: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC

Saturday, June 3: White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro, NC

Sunday, June 4: Riverbend Festival, Chattanooga, TN

Saturday, June 10: Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

Sunday, June 11: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Thursday, June 15: The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

Friday, June 16: The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY

Saturday, June 17: Wolf Trap – Filene Center, Vienna, VA

Sunday, June 18: Wolf Trap – Filene Center, Vienna, VA

Tuesday, June 20: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

Thursday, June 22: Live Oak Bank Pavilion, Wilmington, NC

Saturday, June 24: Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland, Cleveland, OH

Sunday, June 25: Salvage Station, Asheville, NC

Thursday, July 20: Waterfest Concert Series, Oshkosh, WI

Saturday, July 22: Grinders KC, Kansas City, MO

Monday, July 24: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Summer Concert Series, Vail, CO

Wednesday, July 26: Spokane Pavilion, Spokane, WA

Friday, July 28: Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, Troutdale, OR

Saturday, July 29: Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR

Friday, August 4: Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

Saturday, August 5: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, August 9: Levitt Pavilion, Denver, CO

Friday, August 11: Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, NE

Saturday, August 12: Historic Stiefel Theatre, Salina, KS

Sunday, August 13: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

Photo Credit by Justen Williams / ShoreFire