‘The Caverns Sessions’ Season XIII is Coming to PBS: Who’s Performing, How to Attend the Taping, and More Details

The Caverns Sessions is gearing up for Season XIII on PBS with a taping next year at the Caverns in Grundy County, Tennessee. The Caverns recently announced the performances and taping dates for the special, formerly known as Bluegrass Underground.

The subterranean event explores the depths of Americana and bluegrass with artists in the genres and is set to kick off on March 22 and conclude on March 24, 2024. Artists involved include Elizabeth Cook, Yola, Dan Tyminski Band, 49 Winchester, Lindsay Lou, Ozomatli, Shane Smith & The Saints, Big Richard, Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory, The Texas Gentlemen, Evan Honer, and Clay Street Unit.

The Caverns Sessions originally aired on PBS in 2011, and the 13th season will air in the fall of 2024 on all PBS channels and the PBS streaming app.

“Season XIII presents a dozen amazing artists who we can’t wait to shine a light on inside the darkness of The Caverns,” said The Caverns owner, Todd Mayo, in a statement. “It’s an honor and pure joy to reconvene our outstanding team to capture singular musical moments for PBS.”

Fans of roots, bluegrass, and Americana music are in for a treat with this new season, featuring talented up-and-coming artists as well as established artists. Literally, it’s the Americana underground scene. Additionally, music lovers have the unique opportunity to attend the weekend taping: tickets go on sale on November 10 at The Cavern’s official website and on Tixr.com.

Friday, March 22 will have Nashville-based singer Elizabeth Cook, six-time Grammy nominee Yola, genre-blending group The Texas Gentlemen, and outlaw country favorite Evan Honer take the stage.

On Saturday, March 23, 14-time Grammy winner Dan Tyminski and his band will perform, as well as cult favorite 49 Winchester, confessional songwriter Lindsay Lou, and up-and-comers Clay Street Unit.

The final day, Sunday, March 24 will conclude with urban-Latin influenced Ozomatli, harmonious Shane Smith & the Saints, neo-acoustic group Big Richard, and eclectic Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory.

The Caverns are located in Grundy County, Tennessee, and boast a unique live music experience as well as an incredible journey for backpackers and cave explorers of different skill levels. The caves provide natural acoustics as well as an intimate environment to experience amazing live music. According to the website, it’s “The Greatest Show Under Earth.”

The Caverns also provide guided tours during the day which explore the underground room that is, apparently, “three football fields long.” The cave system covers 8,000 feet of passages and includes Big Mouth Cave where shows are held. The caves themselves are possibly more than 25,000 years old.

