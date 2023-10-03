John Mayer Weighs the Odds Dead & Company Will Perform Together Again

Dead & Company recently wrapped up their “Final Tour.” One member of the revamped group, John Mayer, has commented on whether or not the tour will actually be the enduring group’s last.

Videos by American Songwriter

A viewer asked Mayer what the chances are that he will play with Dead & Company “on the road again” during a recent installment of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

“On the road is an interesting question,” Mayer responded. “We will play shows. I have to believe that we love this music so much that we will play shows. We are trying to figure out what that looks like for the future. Everyone has it in their heart to keep playing.”

Cohen threw out a suggestion of his own: “Two weeks at the Sphere–Call Irving Azoff right now.”

The group–consisting of Mayer, Grateful Dead guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, and drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzman–announced their final tour last year.

[RELATED: 6 Live Jam Band Albums Everyone Should Own]

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the band said in a statement. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

That iteration of the Grateful Dead was formed in 2015. The group played their first show on Halloween of the same year and has continued to play as a unit since then. Mayer joined forces with Weir after having played with him on The Late Late Show.

Though you may not be able to catch Dead & Co. on tour for the foreseeable future, you can catch Mayer this fall on his solo tour.

Mayer has just a handful of dates left on his current trek. The fall leg of the tour includes stops in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Nashville.

American Songwriter caught Mayer’s solo show during his first trip to Music City, writing, “Mayer’s storytelling and guitar handiwork was evident throughout as he took fans on a musical and life journey. Throwback videos of his early days were shown between songs giving more personal insight to the man behind the hits.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images