Tupac’s Siblings Speak Out after Recent Arrest Regarding Brother’s Murder

On Friday, a man named Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested in Las Vegas and hit with a murder charge relating to the 1996 death of rap legend Tupac Shakur. After 27 years of investigations that seemed hopeless, the case was re-opened earlier this summer when Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a search of Davis’ home, which ultimately resulted in Friday’s arrest.

At first, though, upon learning of the aforementioned search, Tupac’s half-siblings Mopreme Shakur and Sekyiwa Shakur cast doubt upon LVMPD’s attempts, emphasizing the amount of time that has gone by since their brother’s death.

“Unless he just never cleaned up for 30 years, I don’t know. I have no idea,” Sekyiwa told TMZ alongside Mopreme. “I’ve raised two children in this time. They’re all adults and their wounds are clean. I can’t go back to see what they did 30 years ago. … I don’t know how they could find something 30 years later. But if they did, I really hope so.”

Now, though, the two siblings have changed their tone. Starting with Mopreme, he did two separate interviews this weekend addressing Davis’ arrest. When speaking with TMZ, he talked about why the new developments are “bittersweet.”

“[The arrest is] bittersweet for a number of reasons,” he said. “The time, of course, 27 years. It didn’t have to be this way, it didn’t have to happen at all. I hate even [having] to live in the reality that my brother’s not here… Justice is accountability, that’s the sweet part in the bittersweet. And I’m bracing, ’cause it ain’t over… Keep your popcorn [ready], we’re still waiting for things to unfold, the universe is working, Pac is still here. So stay tuned.”

Then, when talking with the New York Post, Mopreme echoed the same sentiment offered by Greg Kading, a former Los Angeles detective who worked on the Tupac case in the 2000s. When giving a recent interview with the Associated Press, Kading questioned why Davis’ arrest took this long, recalling how many times Davis had previously noted that he was in the car with the presumed murderer of Tupac.

“The timing was very curious and I was a little taken aback because this should’ve happened a long time ago,” Mopreme said. “[Davis] has said this whole time that he was in the car when his nephew [Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson] shot my brother.”

Simultaneously with her half-brother’s statements, Sekyiwa took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the situation. Describing the arrest as a “pivotal moment,” she wrote about how important having composure is at a time like this.

“This is no doubt a pivotal moment,” she said. “The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son. His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts.”

Check out Mopreme’s TMZ interview and Sekyiwa’s post below.

