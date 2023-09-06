Tupac’s Siblings Cast Doubt on Las Vegas Police’s Recent Investigation

Earlier this year, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted a search of a home in Henderson, Nevada, just 20 miles outside of the city. The house belonged to a woman named Paula Clemons and her husband Duane Davis, a former Crips gang member who goes by the name Keefe D.

LVMPD believes that Keefe D may have something to do with the 1996 murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur, as he’s previously stated that he was inside the car where an assailant shot Pac. So, when searching Keefe D’s abode, police confiscated electronics, books, bullets, and other paraphernalia “they believe could tie Davis to the murder.” However, Tupac’s siblings don’t really see the point.

Doing an interview with TMZ on Tuesday (September 5), Pac’s half-brother Mopreme Shakur, and half-sister Sekyiwa Shakur expressed their belief that the search was futile.

“Unless he just never cleaned up for 30 years, I don’t know. I have no idea,” Sekyiwa said. “I’ve raised two children in this time. They’re all adults and their wounds are clean. I can’t go back to see what they did 30 years ago… I don’t know how they could find something 30 years later. But if they did, I really hope so.”

Mopreme also questioned the thoroughness of LVMPD’s approach, as he mentioned to TMZ how the police didn’t even bother to include him in the investigation until he did an interview with CNN after the search was conducted. Both of the siblings also already conveyed their distrust of police and authority, considering how Pac was mistreated by the justice system during his lifetime.

Their joint statement to TMZ comes just three months after Mopreme and Sekyiwa were both present at the unveiling of Pac’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. There, Sekyiwa would give a tearful speech about her late brother’s impact.

“As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,” she said. “From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame… Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter Today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac.”

