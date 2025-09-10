Twisted Sister Announce 50th Anniversary Reunion Shows With Two New Band Members

Embracing the rocker lifestyle that included wild hairstyles, make-up, and female clothing, Twisted Sister helped propel glam metal into the spotlight with hits like “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock.” Besides being known for their heavy metal style, the band’s last album, which was released back in 2006, was surprisingly a Christmas album. Featuring several Christmas classics, A Twisted Christmas, wasn’t the end for Twisted Sister. Although going through some turbulent times in the group’s history, the band looked to celebrate its 50th anniversary with new shows.

While details surrounding the list of shows remained a mystery, founding member Jay Jay French shared the exciting news that Twisted Sister would hit the road once again in 2026. He wrote, “Beginning on Feb. 2, 1976 in a little bar called The Turtleneck Inn in Hunter Mountain, NY, Dee Snider, Eddie Ojeda and I have called ourselves Twisted Sister and stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly five decades, through multiple personnel changes and thousands of performances.”

Dee Snider Promises Twisted Sister “Still Wanna Rock”

Somewhat shocked that the band survived for five decades, the musician added, “We are proud to celebrate a milestone that once felt unthinkable: a 50-year anniversary!! We have created a music and performance legacy that has and will continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted!”

Although the band had a few months before kicking off 2026, Dee Snider appeared more than ready to jump on stage. He commented, “If you’re lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years(!), how can you not answer the call? In 2026, Twisted F**king Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!”

Marking their return to the stage since their farewell shows, former member Joe “Seven” Franco will jump behind the drumming kit to take over. Adding his own excitement, guitarist Eddie Ojeda considered Twisted Sister the voice of rebels. “Fifty years on, and Twisted Sister is still the soundtrack for every rebel with a reason and a reason to turn it up.”

With more details set to be announced in the near future, the countdown begins for a 50th anniversary celebration only Twisted Sister could deliver.

(Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)



