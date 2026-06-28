Two Legends Share the Stage as Alan Jackson Duets With George Strait at His Final Concert

Alan Jackson welcomed out a special guest at the final concert of his career. Midway through his concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, Jackson brought George Strait onto the stage.

The men first performed their 2002 duet “Designated Drinker,” after which two beverages were brought onto the stage for them to cheers with.

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While the evening was billed as Jackson’s last-ever show, Strait noted of himself, “This cowboy rode back in, so we’ve got some hope.”

“Murder on Music Row” was the second and final song between the pair, and the crowd went wild as the guys sang the 2000 tune.

After the song ended, Strait pointed to Jackson and declared, “A legend!”

“Another legend!” Jackson said in response, before shaking hands with his longtime pal.

As soon as Strait departed the stage, Jackson quipped, “OK can’t follow that. Goodnight!”

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Jackson was only kidding, though, as he had about an hour left in his set. Before Strait’s appearance, Jackson had already performed hits such as “Gone Country,” “Summertime Blues,” and “Wanted.”

The back half of his time on stage featured performances of tracks including “Little Bitty,” “Good Time,” “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” and “Remember When.”

Jackson’s set came to an end with “Chattahoochee,” after which the singer left the stage as fireworks exploded over the stadium.

He didn’t leave the stage for long though. At the crowd’s behest, Jackson returned to the stage for a two-song encore. During his return, Jackson played “Mercury Blues” and “Where I Come From.”

After singing on stage for the final time, Jackson took in the crowd, waving and smiling as he left the stage to great applause.

The night was one to remember to say the least. Ahead of Jackson’s time on stage, the country legend welcomed stars including Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, and Lainey Wilson to the stage.

Each artist covered a Jackson song in honor of the artist, before they all came together for a star-studded joint performance of “Pop a Top.”

The all-star moment ended with Carrie Underwood telling the crowd, “We are all here tonight to celebrate the country music giant, Mr. Alan Jackson. Alan, we love you. There is nowhere we would all rather be than right here with you as you take the stage one last time.”

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